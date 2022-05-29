Taboola.com (TBLA) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Taboola.com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taboola.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1118 4497 9296 297 2.58

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 194.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.71 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.74

Taboola.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -383.33% -15.51% -5.40%

Summary

Taboola.com rivals beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

