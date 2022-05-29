Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Tantech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

