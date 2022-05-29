Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.75. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.60.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
