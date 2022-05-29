Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU opened at $2.89 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

