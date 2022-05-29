Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TEDU opened at $2.89 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.