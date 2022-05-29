Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TARS stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $297.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

