Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

