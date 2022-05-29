TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $34.53 on Friday. TDK has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

