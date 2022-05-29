Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCHBF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $315.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $308.81 and a 1-year high of $645.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.52.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

