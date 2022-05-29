Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.