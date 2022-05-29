Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

