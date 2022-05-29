Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

