Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 285.2 days.

Shares of TELNF opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.