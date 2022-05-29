Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $167.24 on Friday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $156.65 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

