Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $167.24 on Friday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $156.65 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.45.
About Teleperformance (Get Rating)
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.