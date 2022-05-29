Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.