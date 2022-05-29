Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.