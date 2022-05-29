TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TELUS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,880. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

