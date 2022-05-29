Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 369,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,385. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

