Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

TPX opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

