Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

