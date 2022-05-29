TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRSSF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

