TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.95.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TerrAscend (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
