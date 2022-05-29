Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 23.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 158,090 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 605,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Textron by 58.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 127,608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 67.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

