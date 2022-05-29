The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,287.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

