The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

SAM opened at $358.26 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $315.08 and a 12-month high of $1,118.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.85 and its 200 day moving average is $420.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

