The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.35.
