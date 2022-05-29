The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.35.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.