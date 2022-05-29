The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of CG opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,757,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.