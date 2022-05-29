The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335,584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

