The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Children’s Place stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

