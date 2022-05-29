The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Children’s Place stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.