The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after acquiring an additional 570,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.