The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN opened at $2.05 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

