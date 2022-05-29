The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

