The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 80,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
