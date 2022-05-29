The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 80,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

