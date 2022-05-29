The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 294,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GFGDU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.