The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

