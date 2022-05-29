The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $0.81 on Friday. Valens has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valens will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

