The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to post $540.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.61 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $493.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.