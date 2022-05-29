The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The9 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 274,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,041. The9 has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.