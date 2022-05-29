Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

