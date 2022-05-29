TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TimkenSteel reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $24.49 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

