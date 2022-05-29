Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.