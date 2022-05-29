Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
