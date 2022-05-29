Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 233,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIVC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

