TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

TopBuild stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.02. 239,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

