Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.

TSE:TD traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$95.99. 3,555,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

