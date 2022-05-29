Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.
TSE:TD traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$95.99. 3,555,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
