TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.