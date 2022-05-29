Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TCI opened at $45.40 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a P/E ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

