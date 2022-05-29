TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TMDX stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.79.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

