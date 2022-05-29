Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.
Several research firms have recently commented on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 460,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.