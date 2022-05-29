Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 460,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

