Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

