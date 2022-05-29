Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,758 shares of company stock worth $2,228,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

