Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 994,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGVSF shares. Barclays started coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tryg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

