Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.14. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

