Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Down 31.8% in May

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

